DANIEL GLEN FERRY

DANIEL GLEN FERRY, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home. Born July 20, 1952, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary Alice Ferry. Daniel graduated from Carroll High School in 1971. He was an Automotive Painter for Al Gratz for several... Read More

D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park