Leo Neal McKee Jr.

Leo Neal McKee, Jr. Leo Neal McKee, Jr. was born the second of three children in Monroe, Louisiana on July 21, 1964 to the union of the late Leo Neal McKee, Sr. and Sadie Theresa Joseph McKee. He graduated from Carroll High School in 1982 and from Southern University in 1987. The... Read More

Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Gwinnett Chape