Roger Arpan

Roger Arpan, age 63 of Spearfish and Alzada MT, died Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Services will be held 10:30am Friday, July 10th, 2020 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place at... Read More

