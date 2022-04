Jerry D. Lewis

Jerry D. Lewis Knoxville, TN Jerry D. Lewis (63) born on November 4th, 1954 to George and Mildred Lewis (both deceased). Jerry graduated from Carter High School in 1972 and first to claim the phrase, "Four Way In and No Way Out"! Besides his parents, he is also preceded in death by... Read More

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel - Knoxville