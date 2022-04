ADNELL ACERS

Nov. 24, 1927 - May 20, 2017 OKLAHOMA CITY Adnell Owen "Ad" Acers died on Saturday, May 20 at age 89 of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was born on Nov. 24, 1927, in Oklahoma City, OK to Colonel Adnell O., Sr. & Audria (French) Acers. He was a graduate of Classen... Read More

Guardian Funeral Homes West Chapel