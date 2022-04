George Hapner

George Hapner, of Fulton, was born March 2, 1932 in Kosciusko County to Jesse and Waneta (Sroufe) Hapner. He joined his beloved wife Beverly of 64 years in heaven on April 11, 2022. When asked recently for any words of wisdom he would share he said, "Never stop growing." He often... Read More

