Elbert SMITH

SMITH, Elbert "Bud" 88, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. His parents were Floyd A. Smith and Nora Gibson Smith, both of whom predeceased him and a sister, Marilou Dillon, who also predeceased him. His wife of 56 years... Read More

Conroy Funeral Home