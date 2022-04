Nolan Joseph Keller

Nolan Joseph Keller, age 78, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on August 8, 2021. Predeceased by his parents Nolan and Catherine Keller, Nolan was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on September 17, 1942. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Melanie Keller, his... Read More

Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home