John E. Multhauf Atty.

Multhauf, John E., Atty. Age 81, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of the town of Genesee. Entered Eternal Life March 28, 2012, and was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara of 48 years. Father of Jay (Christa), the late Kurt, Erich (Nicole) and John (Sandra) Multhauf. Proud... Read More

