Virginia L. Cody

Virginia L. Cody SAUGERTIES- Virginia L. Cody of Blue Mt. Rd. died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, at the Kingston Hospital. Born in Brooklyn she was the daughter of the late Hoarce and Alliene Reynolds Moore. A Graduate of Catskill High School and the Spencer School of Business in Kingston... Read More

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.