Edwin Coffey

Edwin W. Coffey passed away at his home in Mesa, Ariz., on June 26, 2020, at 87 years of age. He was born on Feb. 28, 1933, in Hasty, Colo., to Kenneth A. Coffey and Alta M. (Gaskill) Coffey. Ed was married to Shirley (Ariola) for 54 years and to Nancy (Bachelor) for 5 years... Read More