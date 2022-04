Kathy Jane Strong

Kathy Jane Strong CHALFONT Kathy Jane Strong passed away peacefully on Memorial Day, May 28, 2018, while in hospice care with her family by her side. Kathy was born in Pottstown, PA, and lived most of her life in Chalfont, PA. She attended Chalfont Elementary, Unami Junior High, and... Read More

Scanlin Funeral Home