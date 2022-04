Wendel Brian Litaker

W. Brian Litaker, age 49, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at his home from a three year battle with ALS. He was born on May 10, 1969 to Bonnie Faye West and Robert Gwyn Litaker. Brian was a graduate of UNCC and Central Cabarrus High School. He worked for many years in the security... Read More