Deborah Cornell

Deborah Cornell Lafayette - Deborah Louise Houston-Cornell. March 6th 1949 to June 9th, 2020. Debbie was one of a kind and they just don't make them like her anymore. Debbie was born March 6th, 1949 in Lafayette, Indiana to Charles and Helen (Hession) Houston. She was an amazing wife... Read More

