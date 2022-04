Paul Healey

Loving Husband, Son, Brother, Uncle Dunstable Paul M. Healey, age 55, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 unexpectedly at home. He was the beloved husband of Sharon L. Healey with whom he shared 29 years of marriage. He was born in Stoneham, MA on December 5, 1965, the son of Patricia... Read More

McGaffigan Funeral Home