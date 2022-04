Rudolph F. "Rudy" Zupancic

Rudolph F. "Rudy" Zupancic, 88, of Nevillewood, Pa., and Sarasota, Fla., passed away on May 30, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Kopec) Zupancic; loving father of Marilyn Zupancic, Wayne (Rebecca) Zupancic, Karen Zottola, and the late Michael Zupancic and his wife, Becky... Read More

Warchol Funeral Home Inc