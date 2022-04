Kenneth R. Althouse

Kenneth R. Althouse went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 2, 2021, at the age of 77. Born in Enhaut, PA on March 26, 1943, he graduated from Central Dauphin High School and was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was retired from Bethlehem Steel where he worked for 46 years. Ken... Read More

