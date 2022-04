Dorothy N. Taylor Winward

BURLINGTON, VT - Dorothy N. Taylor Winward, 97, of Burlington, Vermont and formerly of Central Falls, Rhode Island, died among family and friends on May 13, 2018 at Birchwood Terrace. Wife of the late Leonard Winward Sr. who died in 1990. She was the daughter of James C. and Katherine... Read More

