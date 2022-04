Rose Gresh

Rose Gresh Rose (Pavia) Gresh was born in Bridgeport on the 4th of July in 1927. She spent most of her 94 years in the Park City and never wanted to live anywhere else. And so, it was in Bridgeport on January 8, 2022, she passed on to her heavenly home, just four months after the... Read More

