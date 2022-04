JAMES "JIM" ARMAN

JAMES "JIM" ARMAN, 91, of Fort Wayne, went to the Lord Monday, April 4, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on May 30, 1930, Jim was the son of the late George and Olga Arman. Jim graduated from Central High School in 1948. His first job was with the Pennsylvania... Read More

D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls