Mary Knowls Miles

Mary Knowls Miles July 19, 1929- 10/22/2019 Columbus, GA- Mary Knowles Miles was born on July 19, 1929, in Phenix City, Alabama, and passed away on October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Murrah Miles, and several siblings. She is survived... Read More

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary