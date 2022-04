Michelina Rizzo

RIZZO, MICHELINA 93, died Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Pietro E. and Angelina (Valente) Rizzo, and the sister of the late Guido G. Rizzo. She is survived by her sister-in-law Joanne A. (Bryson) Rizzo, and her nephews Peter B. Rizzo... Read More