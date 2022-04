Bettye Nan Tipsword

Bettye Nan Tipsword Bettye was sassy. She was one of four Tiffany girls and a force to be reckoned with. She grew up in Tulsa and attended Central High School and OSU. She was a lifetime member of The First Church of Christ Scientist in Tulsa. She was a member of the Gardenella Club... Read More

Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel