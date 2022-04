Brenda J. Gary

Brenda J. Gary Beloved mother, grandmother and sister, 78 Brenda J. Gary, 78, of Somerset, NJ passed away on Friday August 13, 2021. Visitation will be Friday August 20 at 10 am at Woody "Home For Services", 163 Oakwood Avenue, Orange followed by the funeral service at 11 am. Interment... Read More

