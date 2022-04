Cheryl L. Bury

Cheryl L. Bury York - Cheryl was born April 11, 1953 in Port Chester, NY. She was the youngest of four children, Garrick Solovey, John Solovey and Deborah Gibbs, and told many stories of the trouble she would get into with her sister, Debbie, when they were growing up. The family... Read More

Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc