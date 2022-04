Terry MCKNIGHT

MCKNIGHT, Terry Dennis 75, of Dade City, passed away on September 29, 2020 due to heart complications. He is preceded in death by his mother, Thelma; and his father, Russell. Terry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary; his sons, Michael, James, and John; his granddaughter, Sailor... Read More

