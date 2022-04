Joseph TURNESA Jr.

TURNESA, Jr. - Joseph died unexpectedly on May 24, 2021 at the age of 89. He was the only child of Joe Turnesa Sr., one of the 7 Turnesa brothers, known as "The Royal Family of Golf". Joe Jr. was born on April 6, 1932 and attended Chaminade High School on Long Island. He was in the... Read More

