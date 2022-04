Dennis B. Robb

Dennis B. Robb Age 58, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday morning. He was born in Canton, a son of the late Charles Robb and Anna Knoff Adams, was raised in Champion, Ohio, and had been a resident of Waynesburg six years. Dennis was a 1970 graduate of Champion High School. He was... Read More

