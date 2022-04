Norman F. Sheldrake

Norman F. Sheldrake Age: 70 • Orleans/Huntington Norman F. Sheldrake - 70, passed away at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton on Sunday morning, March 5, 2017. Born in Burlington on May 16, 1946, he was the son of the late Herbert V. and Lois (Brace) Sheldrake. On April 20, 2011... Read More

Perkins-Parker Funeral Home - Waterbury