Shirley Mae Summers

Shirley Mae (Dees) Summers, resident of Shawnee, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. She was 80 years old. A funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:00am at the Walker Funeral Chapel in Shawnee, OK. Following the ceremony, she will be laid to rest at... Read More

