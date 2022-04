Leona M. Loy

Leona M. Loy, age 90, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2006 in Topeka. She was born November 25, 1915 in the Detroit community near Abilene, KS, the daughter of Harry and Florence Line Knox. She graduated from Chapman High School in 1933. She worked at the Ray Beers clothing... Read More

