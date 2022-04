Allan Godfrey

Gaffney, SC - Dever Allan Godfrey, 64, of 150 Hortons Acres, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence. Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Karen Sawyer Godfrey and son of Elizabeth Godfrey Head and stepson of the late Frank J. Head. He was a graduate of Chapman... Read More

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory