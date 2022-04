Sharon M. Lewis (Ayotte)

Sharon M. (Ayotte) Lewis of Westbrook, CT died suddenly on March 25, 2018, at her home. Born in Westerly, R.I. on November 21, 1974, she was the daughter of Cynthia Ayotte of Richmond, R.I., and Efrain Rivera of Cranston, R.I. Sharon had been a Store Manager for many years. She was... Read More

