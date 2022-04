Sandra Fleming Edmundson (Fleming)

Sandra Fleming Edmundson, 55, was called home on Friday morning, October 23, 2015 after her long courageous fight with cancer. The life she lived, one of grace and Christian love, could not be diminished by the sickness that she endured. Her sweet smile and gentle ways will be remembered... Read More

Seymour Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Goldsboro