Judith Jean Lutt

Judith Jean (Beach) Lutt of Emporia died on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. She was 78. Judy was born on August 4, 1942 in Strong City, Kansas the daughter of Glen Willhite and Rae Janet (Johnson) Beach. She graduated from Chase County High... Read More

Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.- Emporia