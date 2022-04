Melvin Richard Headrick

Melvin Richard Headrick was born on July 13, 1927, to Dessie and John Henry Headrick, in LaJunta, Colorado. He grew up on the family farm east of Cheraw. He graduated from Cheraw High School in 1945 and attended Hesston College, Hesston, for one year. He was a lifelong member of East...

