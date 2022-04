H. Marlene Zavada

H. Marlene Zavada of Medford Lakes, N.J., passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at the age of 87. Born in Luzerne, she is the daughter of the late Stephen and Helen Zavada. A graduate of St. Ann's Academy of Wilkes-Barre and Misericordia University of Dallas, Marlene spent the next 15... Read More