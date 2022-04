William Braden "Bill" Mitchell

William "Bill" Braden Mitchell Memphis - William "Bill" Braden Mitchell, passed into eternal life on July 3, 2019 at the age of 78. Bill was born on June 24, 1941 in Jackson, TN, the son of the late Howard & Virginia Braden Mitchell. Bill was raised in the small town of Henderson... Read More

