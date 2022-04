Bruce E. Sareyka

Bruce E. Sareyka, age 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on January 18, 2020. Born in Woodbury, NJ and raised in Boothwyn, PA, he currently resided in Middletown, DE, where he found a great support of friends. He spent 22 years in Elkton, MD and 22 years in... Read More

