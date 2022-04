Adele H. Antosz

Beloved mother and widow Adele H. (Papuga) Antosz, age 90, peacefully passed away on December 20, 2021 in her residence in Escondido, CA. Adele was born in Chicopee, MA on March 10, 1931. She was the youngest child of Karol and Anna Papuga and had 5 brothers and 3 sisters, all of... Read More

Czelusniak Funeral Home