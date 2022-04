Keith Anderson

Chillicothe Keith E. Anderson, 69, of Chillicothe, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021 at his residence on Blackwater Road surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 15, 1952, in Chillicothe, the son of the late Kenneth Virgil and Geneva (Seymour) Anderson. On April 5, 1986, he... Read More

Hill Funeral Home