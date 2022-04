Rudy Pajakowski

Rudy "Mr. Paj" Pajakowski St. Clair Rudy "Mr. Paj" Pajakowski, an 11-year resident of St. Clair and formerly of Clinton Twp., passed away on December 26, 2008 at his residence in St. Clair. He was born March 27, 1930 in Dearborn Heights, MI to the late Joseph and Marie Pajakowski... Read More