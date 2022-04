Wyatt Deklin Allen

Wyatt Deklin Allen On March 4, 1999 his family, and the world, were blessed by the birth of Wyatt Deklin Allen. No one realized the impact this boy would make in the lives of those who knew him or how brief his time on earth would be with us. Wyatt passed away on May 17, 2020 at 21... Read More

