Michael "Sumo" Sanchez

Michael "Sumo" Sanchez, of Sutter, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was 54 years old and the 11th child born to Juan and Ofelia Sanchez of Sacramento. Mike worked at CalTrans as a Right of Way Agent and for the State for 21 years. Born and raised in Sacramento... Read More

Ullrey Memorial Chapel