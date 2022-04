Margaret Grace Sperduto (McLaughlin)

SPERDUTO MARGARET GRACE (McLAUGHLIN) Of Wilkins Twp., age 89, on Sunday, November 30, 2008. Marge was a longtime employee of the former Smith's Bakery in Forest Hills, and also had been employed in the cafeteria at the former Churchill High School. Wife of the late Anthony C. Sperduto... Read More