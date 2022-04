Agnes Valentina Sukut (Kasten)

Agnes Valentina (Kasten) Sukut passed away peacefully in her sleep at St. John's Lutheran Home on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. She was the wife of Ervin Sukut. They shared an incredible life together and are now reunited in Heaven, with their son Wade and many loved ones. She will be greatly... Read More

