Steven Smolensky

On the morning of November 30, 2021 Steven Wayne Smolensky was taken too soon from his family and friends at the young age of 52. Steve was born to Wayne and Carine Smolensky on February 22, 1969 in Tampa, FL. He is preceded in death by his daughter Meagan Ashley Smolensky. He is... Read More

Chas E. Davis Funeral Home