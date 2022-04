Thomas Self

Thomas Richard Self, 26, of Inverness, IL. Born February 11, 1987 in Park Ridge, IL, he passed away on June 29, 2013. He was the beloved son of Arthur and Victoria and loving brother of AJ (Jessica) and Blake. Thomas was a 2005 graduate of Prospect High School, where he was a gymnast... Read More

Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home