Patricia Louise Starkey (Tefft)

Patricia Louise Tefft Starkey was born September 3, 1957 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to William and Rita (Krausnick) Tefft and passed away April 19, 2017, at the age of 59. Patty was raised in Scottsbluff until the age of thirteen when the family moved to Claremore, Oklahoma in 1971... Read More

Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory - Bartlesville