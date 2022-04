Beverly A. Croteau (Knarich)

Beverly A. (Knarich) Croteau, 77, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in the comfort of her home with loved ones at her side. Beverly was the beloved wife of 56 years to Robert Croteau. She was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Nyack, New York to the late Franklin... Read More

